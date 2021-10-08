PancakeSwap Price Hits $20.00 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $423.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $20.00 or 0.00036657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00241378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00103388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012338 BTC.

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 229,715,295 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

