Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,304 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.