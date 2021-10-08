PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. 26,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

