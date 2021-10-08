Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,261 Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuniu were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOUR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tuniu by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth $256,000. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth $7,567,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth $168,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuniu alerts:

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Tuniu Co. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 211.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.