Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 308.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $129.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

