Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 25.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,497,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $17,863,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

