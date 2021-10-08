Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.61 on Friday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

