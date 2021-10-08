Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $380.66 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

