Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

XSVM stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.