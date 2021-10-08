Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 68.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $432.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

