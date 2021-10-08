People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.15 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

PBCT opened at $17.96 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

