pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Hits $3.28 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $928.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,503.63 or 0.99951177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.76 or 0.06520718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.