Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $156.89 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.89 or 0.00288261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $64,143.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00245297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00103511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

