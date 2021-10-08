PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $156.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

