Perion Network Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of PERI opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

