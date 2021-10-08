Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €185.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

EPA RI opened at €197.50 ($232.35) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €185.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €179.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

