Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $870.41 million, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.