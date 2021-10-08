Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.32.

NYSE PNW opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

