Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 629,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PT opened at $1.03 on Friday. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

