Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $184.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

