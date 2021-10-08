Piper Sandler Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $160.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

