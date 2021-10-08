Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.
