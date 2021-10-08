Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,129,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,758. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

