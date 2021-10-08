Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $297.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,467. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.51. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.