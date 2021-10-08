Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,943,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 825,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,261,000 after buying an additional 254,569 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,917.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.68. The company had a trading volume of 793,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,756,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.