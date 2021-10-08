Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,831.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,842,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,777,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $902,000.

BNDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,970. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

