Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

QQQJ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

