Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

MIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 28,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

