Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.07. 78,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,450. The stock has a market cap of $424.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.