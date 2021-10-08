Polar Price Down 35% This Week (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Polar has a total market capitalization of $333,674.90 and approximately $15,672.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

