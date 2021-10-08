Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEYE stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

