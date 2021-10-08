Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PBIO opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.84. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

