Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,438 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Invacare worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 410.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Invacare by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter worth about $608,000.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVC opened at $4.37 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

