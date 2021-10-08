Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,120 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.