Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,559 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

