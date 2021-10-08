Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

