Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,816 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1,326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lyft by 596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

