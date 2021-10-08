Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.11 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

