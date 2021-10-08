Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,779 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

LOCO stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

