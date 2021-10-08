Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

