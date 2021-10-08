Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.13. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.64 and a 12 month high of $196.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

