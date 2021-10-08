Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $60.11.

