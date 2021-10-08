Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFHD. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Professional has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Professional by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Professional by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

