Profund Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after buying an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

