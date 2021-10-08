Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $403.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

