Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.