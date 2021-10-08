Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

