Profund Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2,177.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

