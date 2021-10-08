Profund Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.