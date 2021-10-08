Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.